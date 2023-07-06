LaRavia collected 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes of Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League win over the Thunder.

After going 2-11 from the field in the Grizzlies' Summer League opener, LaRavia came out of the gates on fire, pouring in 16 points in the first quarter. He finished with a team-high 25 points, while also grabbing a pair of steals on the defensive end. After splitting time between the NBA and the G League last season, LaRavia will look to carve out a rotation spot with the Grizzlies in 2023-24.