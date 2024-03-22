LaRavia is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
LaRavia wasn't on the Grizzlies' initial injury report, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up due to his illness. If he's sidelined, his absence would leave the Grizzlies incredibly shorthanded, as the team already had a lengthy injury report before LaRavia was added.
