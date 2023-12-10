LaRavia (eye) is questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.

LaRavia has been shut down since Nov. 1 due to a corneal abrasion in his left eye. A questionable tag should provide some optimism for LaRavia to return soon, as it is the first time he has not been listed as doubtful or out since his injury. Although LaRavia likely won't have a huge role when he returns, the team is very shorthanded with Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart dealing with injuries, so he could see some extra minutes if he can go on Monday.