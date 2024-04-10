LaRavia (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
LaRavia has missed the past two games for Memphis, but he remains day-to-day. The Grizzlies dressed just eight players Tuesday against the Spurs, and it appears that they will be very shorthanded once again.
