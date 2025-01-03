LaRavia (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
LaRavia missed a game for the first time this season in the win over the Suns on Tuesday, and the former Wake Forest star could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. His absence isn't likely to generate a lot of noise in fantasy, though. The three-year forward is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Injures right ankle Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hits for 19 in rout•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Plays well off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Tallies three blocks in loss•