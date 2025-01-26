Now Playing

LaRavia (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

LaRavia has been sidelined for Memphis' last three games due to low back soreness, but he has a chance to make his return Monday. In the nine games prior to his injury, the third-year forward averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 20.8 minutes per game.

