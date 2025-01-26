LaRavia (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

LaRavia has been sidelined for Memphis' last three games due to low back soreness, but he has a chance to make his return Monday. In the nine games prior to his injury, the third-year forward averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 20.8 minutes per game.