LaRavia (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
LaRavia has been sidelined for Memphis' last three games due to low back soreness, but he has a chance to make his return Monday. In the nine games prior to his injury, the third-year forward averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals over 20.8 minutes per game.
