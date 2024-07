LaRavia (ankle) will play in Monday's Summer League Championship Game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

LaRavia was held out of Sunday's semifinal due to an ankle sprain, but he's since been given the green light to suit up for Monday's clash. He'll aim to bounce back following a quiet showing Thursday against the Pelicans, finishing with two points and one assist in eight minutes before exiting with the injury.