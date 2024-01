The Grizzlies recalled LaRavia from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

LaRavia hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 18, and he's made just eight total appearances for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. The Grizzlies are going to be a bit shorthanded against Dallas on Tuesday, but it'd be surprising if LaRavia saw any playing time, barring a blowout.