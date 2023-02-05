The Grizzlies recalled LaRavia to the NBA club from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday.
LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams and Kenneth Lofton were all elevated and will be available for Sunday's matchup against Toronto. LaRavia has made 29 NBA appearances this season and is averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.
