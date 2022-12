Memphis recalled LaRavia from the G League to the NBA club Sunday.

Across the first 20 games of the NBA season, LaRavia posted 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.4 minutes across 16 appearances. However, he's fallen out of the Grizzlies' rotation of late, appearing in just two of the past nine contests, and continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League.