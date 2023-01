The Grizzlies recalled LaRavia to the NBA club from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

LaRavia scored 25 points (8-16 FG) during the Hustle's win over the Legends on Sunday and has since returned to the NBA club. Across 23 appearances with the Grizzlies, the rookie first-round pick has mustered just 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.