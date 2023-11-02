LaRavia produced four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over eight minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to Utah.
LaRavia saw double-digit minutes in the first three games of the season but has been limited to single-digit minutes in the last two matchups. He's averaging 3.4 points in 12.2 minutes per game this year and doesn't have much fantasy upside, even with the Grizzlies dealing with several early-season absences.
