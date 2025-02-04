LaRavia racked up six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-109 win over San Antonio.

LaRavia recorded a career-high four steals in the win. Although he's been playing a sizable role with the second unit, that could come to an end shortly -- Marcus Smart (finger) and Vince Williams (ankle) are nearing returns from their respective injuries, and GG Jackson appears to be turning a corner with his play.