LaRavia (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

LaRavia hasn't played since Jan. 13 due to a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain. A day after he suffered the injury, the Grizzlies announced that he would be re-evaluated in three weeks, but that period has come and passed without the team providing an official update on his status. Until the Grizzlies indicate that LaRavia is taking part in practice, he can probably be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day.