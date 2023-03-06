LaRavia (back) will not play Sunday against the Clippers.

The rookie is dealing with a sore back and will not be available as the Grizzlies play their first of two games in Los Angeles over the next three nights. LaRavia hasn't been a part of the nightly rotation since late November, though the Grizzlies are without a pair of starters Sunday in Dillon Brooks (suspension) and Ja Morant (suspension), so LaRavia may be missing out on a rare opportunity to play a larger role.