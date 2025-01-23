LaRavia (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans.
LaRavia will miss his second consecutive contest due to low back soreness, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Jazz. With Santi Aldama (illness) at risk of joining LaRavia on the sideline, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard and John Konchar could all see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Provides boost off bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hands out career-high 10 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Suiting up Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Questionable to play Friday•