LaRavia (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans.

LaRavia will miss his second consecutive contest due to low back soreness, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Jazz. With Santi Aldama (illness) at risk of joining LaRavia on the sideline, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard and John Konchar could all see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench.

