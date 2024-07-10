LaRavia has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Thunder due to minor ankle soreness, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
LaRavia is entering his third NBA season, so it's a bit surprising that he played in any Summer League games. His ankle is fine, but he'll likely be deployed sparsely during these summer exhibition games.
