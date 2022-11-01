LaRavia (illness) will miss Monday's contest against the Jazz, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphianreports.
The rookie forward is set to miss his second straight contest due to an illness. LaRavia's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday in Portland.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Listed questionable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Listed doubtful for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Goes for career-high 13 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Lessened role in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Should compete for starting job•