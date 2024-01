The Grizzlies announced Sunday that LaRavia has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

LaRavia suffered his injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks and will be forced to miss multiple weeks following his diagnosis. He hasn't had a consistent spot in the Grizzlies' rotation this year, but the team is dealing with multiple injuries early in the calendar year.