LaRavia will start Sunday's game at Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies' injury report is nearing record levels Sunday, so they'll roll out a starting five of LaRavia, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson. It will be the first career NBA start for LaRavia, whom the Grizzlies selected in the first round in 2022. Over his last eight games, the Wake Forest product is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 made threes in 23.9 minutes.