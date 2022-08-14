LaRavia is expected to compete for a starting role ahead of the 2022-23 season, Joe Mullinax of Locked On Grizzlies reports.

LaRavia was a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after performing well at Wake Forest last year, and a starting role should be available in the Grizzlies' frontcourt since Jaren Jackson (foot) is expected to miss several months following a procedure that he underwent in late June. LaRavia is best known for his offensive impact, as he shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc over his three collegiate seasons and averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.1 games with the Demon Deacons last year. The 20-year-old had a lackluster performance in the Summer League last month but should be firmly in the competition for a starting role early in the year.