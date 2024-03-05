LaRavia contributed 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 106-102 win over the Nets.

LaRavia missed 17 consecutive games between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15 due to a nagging ankle injury, but he's been playing regularly off the bench since the end of the All-Star break and has surpassed the 20-minute mark in three of those six outings. LaRavia has also scored in double digits three times in that span, and even though his bench role limits his upside considerably, he could be used as a streaming alternative in deep formats. After all, he's producing 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 22.2 minutes per game in that six-game span.