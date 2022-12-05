LaRavia (foot) is doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Heat.

LaRavia has missed three games due to foot soreness and is slated to miss a fourth given his doubtful tag. However, the Grizzlies may be in need of an extra body considering Ja Morant (ankle) and John Konchar (toe) are doubtful and Jaren Jackson (injury management) is out. If LaRavia doesn't give it a go Monday, David Roddy and Santi Aldama will be in store for larger workloads.