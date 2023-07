LaRavia (calf) recorded 11 points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 94-92 Summer League win over the 76ers.

LaRavia dealt with a calf injury at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but he appears to have moved past the issue and should be full go this offseason. The 21-year-old struggled with his shot Monday, but he figures to be a focal point for Memphis' Summer League squad over the next two weeks.