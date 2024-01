LaRavia will not return to Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle sprain, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. He finished with two points (2-2F FT) in one minute.

LaRavia has rarely seen the floor for the Grizzlies this season, but he was getting a rare opportunity Saturday with so many injuries in Memphis. GG Jackson is the next man up for the Grizzlies and is off to a strong start in Saturday's game.