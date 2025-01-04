LaRavia (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.
LaRavia missed the win over the Suns on Tuesday, but the former Wake Forest standout will return from a one-game absence. Expect him to see his regular workload off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Injures right ankle Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hits for 19 in rout•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Plays well off bench•