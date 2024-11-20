LaRavia racked up eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.
LaRavia matched his season-high with three blocks, falling just short of his second double-double of the season. Once again, the Grizzlies have been dealt a rough go of things when it comes to injuries, allowing LaRavia to play a larger role than expected. Having just returned from injury, Vince Williams left this game with an ankle concern, potentially opening up some more playing time for LaRavia moving forward.
