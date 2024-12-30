LaRavia is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain.

LaRavia was replaced by Colin Castleton early in the fourth quarter, and the former's night appears to be done as the Grizzlies are losing in a blowout. Assuming he doesn't return, LaRavia will finish with zero points, two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes. It's unclear whether his right ankle sprain is severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game against the Suns.