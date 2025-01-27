Now Playing

LaRavia (back) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.

LaRavia will return from a three-game absence due to a lumbar stress reaction Monday. The forward has received inconsistent playing time this season, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest.

