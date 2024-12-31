LaRavia (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
LaRavia suffered a right ankle sprain during Sunday's matchup against Oklahoma City, and it'll force him to miss at least one additional game. Look for Luke Kennard and John Konchar to see more opportunities while the team contends with the injury bug.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Injures right ankle Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hits for 19 in rout•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Plays well off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Tallies three blocks in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Hands out career-high eight assists•