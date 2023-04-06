LaRavia (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
LaRavia will miss a third straight game due to a calf injury. His absence hasn't significantly impacted the Grizzlies' rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Late addition to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Brief run with Hustle ahead Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Paces team on scoreboard•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Headed to G League•