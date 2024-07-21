LaRavia (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League semifinal matchup against the Clippers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

LaRavia is dealing with a minor ankle sprain but will likely miss the remainder of Summer League, along with rookies Zach Edey (ankle) and Cam Spencer (ankle). LaRavia, a 2022 first-round pick, has appeared in 70 regular-season games (six starts) over the last two seasons but needs to prove himself worthy of a roster spot during training camp.