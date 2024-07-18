LaRavia will not return to Thursday's Summer League game due to knee soreness, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
It's not all that common for a third-year player to suit up for Summer League in Las Vegas, so it's not surprising to see LaRavia hit the sidelines with a minor injury. He's fine, but don't be surprised if he sits Memphis' next exhibition as well.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Excels again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Career-high 32 points vs. Cavs•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Gets starting nod•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Available for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia: Questionable for Wednesday•