Grizzlies' James Ennis: Available to play Wednesday
Ennis (calf) is available to play Wednesday against the Knicks.
It appears Ennis is good to go after entering Wednesday with a questionable tag thanks to a right calf injury. The forward has enjoyed an expanded role in the absence of Chandler Parsons (knee), which should continue with Parsons expected to remain sidelined Wednesday. Over the last five games, Ennis has averaged 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds across 27.2 minutes per game.
