Grizzlies' James Ennis: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat

Ennis provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 87-78 loss to the Nuggets.

Ennis' scoring total was tops on the second unit and was his best effort in that category since Dec. 23. The 27-year-old hadn't put up double-digit shot attempts since back on Dec. 4, as his offensive involvement is typically more muted. Ennis has settled into a steady second-unit role and remains a serviceable contributor of scoring and rebounds for those in deeper formats.