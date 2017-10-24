Grizzlies' James Ennis: Delivers double-double in Monday's win
Ennis ended up with 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 98-90 win over the Rockets.
Ennis matched career highs in defensive rebounds and free throws made and attempted while notching his third career double-double. He is now averaging 10.7 points (75.0 FG, 100.0 3Pt, 77.8 FT), 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 threes in 27.0 minutes per game, and Ennis seems to be validating Grizzlies coach David Fizdale's decision to start him at small forward.
