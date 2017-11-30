Grizzlies' James Ennis: Ennis drops season-high 15 points in loss to Spurs
Ennis totaled 15 points (4-6 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two steals in a 104-95 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
With Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons and Mario Chalmers all out of the lineup in this game, Ennis was leaned on heavily here. Not only were his 15 points a season-high, he actually collected just 17 points combined across his previous eight games. That shows how minimal of value he has for fantasy, as it will be tough for Ennis to play a significant role when all of these pieces return.
