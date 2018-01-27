Play

Grizzlies' James Ennis: Expected to return 'within the next week'

Ennis (calf) is expected to return "within the next week". He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

While somewhat vague, the fact that Ennis -- who has missed five straight games -- is expected to return soon is encouraging. More information about his status for Monday should emerge as gameday draws closer.

