Grizzlies' James Ennis: Heads to bench

Ennis will come of the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Ennis will head to the bench for Saturday's tilt as Chandler Parsons steps into the starting five for the first time all season. He's struggled over the previous five games, averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 28.8 minutes per contest. As Parsons starts to earn more playing time, Ennis' minutes could take a slight hit.