Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out again Monday
Ennis (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the Suns.
While it was reported Saturday that Ennis was expected to return from his calf injury within the next week, it won't be Monday, and the wing will miss his sixth straight game. His next chance to play will be when the Grizzlies begin their road trip Wednesday in Indiana.
