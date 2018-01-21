Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out again Monday

Ennis (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

This is Ennis' third straight absence with a calf injury, and with Dillon Brooks questionable for Monday with an illness, the Grizzlies could potentially be light on wing depth for the outing. Ennis, who remains without a clear timetable for a return, will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

