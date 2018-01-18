Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out with calf injury Friday

Ennis will not play during Friday's game against the Kings due to a calf injury.

Ennis came into Wednesday's contest with a questionable tag due to a calf injury but ended up playing 20 minutes, scoring four points on 2-of-6 from the field. That said, he apparently aggravated the issue enough for him to be ruled out of Friday's contest. In his stead, Dillon Brooks is a strong candidate to see an expanded role.