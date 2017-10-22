Grizzlies' James Ennis: Perfect from field in Saturday's win

Ennis recorded 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.

Ennis has been steady in the starting small forward spot, and he is actually yet to miss a field-goal attempt through two games (eight-for-eight). The Grizzlies have a lot of depth along the wing, but Ennis has done everything in his power to solidify his role thus far.

