Grizzlies' James Ennis: Posts nine points, seven rebounds Wednesday
Ennis posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.
Ennis will likely come off the bench during the regular season, though could see sixth-man minutes on some nights depending on how much Chandler Parsons gets used at power forward. Last season, he posted 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per contest.
