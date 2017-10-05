Play

Grizzlies' James Ennis: Posts nine points, seven rebounds Wednesday

Ennis posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.

Ennis will likely come off the bench during the regular season, though could see sixth-man minutes on some nights depending on how much Chandler Parsons gets used at power forward. Last season, he posted 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per contest.

