Grizzlies' James Ennis: Questionable for Wednesday
Ennis is dealing with a right calf injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
This is the first we've heard of the calf injury for Ennis, though it seems likely he picked it up during Monday's tilt with the Lakers. Ennis has seen an expanded role recently, averaging 27.2 minutes per game over his last five contests. That's largely due to Chandler Parsons' (knee) absence and with Parsons set to be sidelined again, Ennis should continue to see a sizable workload if he were to be cleared. Look for Ennis to test out the calf during Wednesday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability.
