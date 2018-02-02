Grizzlies' James Ennis: Returns to action in loss to Detroit

Ennis played 15 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Pistons, finishing with five points 92-4 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Ennis made his return to action after missing the previous seven games with a calf injury. The Long Beach State product played his lowest minutes total in more than a month, though that was likely due in large part to the long layoff. Considering he was averaging around 26 minutes per game prior to the calf injury, Ennis could return to an expanded role in the coming weeks.