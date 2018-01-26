Grizzlies' James Ennis: Ruled out Friday vs. Clippers
Ennis (calf) will not play during Friday's contest against the Clippers.
Ennis will miss a fifth straight contest while dealing with a calf injury. In his stead, Dillon Brooks, Tyreke Evans (illness) -- who is questionable -- and Ben McLemore (knee) -- also questionable -- are all candidates to continue seeing expanded roles.
