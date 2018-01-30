Grizzlies' James Ennis: Ruled out Wednesday
Ennis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
It was reported on Saturday that Ennis was expected to return within the week, though that won't come on Wednesday, as Ennis is being ruled out a day in advance. That sets the stage for Ennis to return on Thursday against the Pistons, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Considering the lengthy absence, Ennis would likely find himself on some restrictions if ultimately cleared for a return.
