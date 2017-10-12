Grizzlies' James Ennis: Solid from field in Wednesday's start
Ennis poured in nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and added three rebounds across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.
The fourth-year forward continues to enjoy a rock-solid preseason, particularly from the field, as he's now shot 64.0 percent (16-for-25) over four exhibitions. Ennis typically offers a bit of everything when on the court, including some three-point production. He's likely to head back to the bench in the coming campaign as long as Chandler Parsons remains healthy, but given the latter's injury history, Ennis should still see some solid minutes off the second unit, as well as the occasional start when Parsons is given some maintenance days off.
