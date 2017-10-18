Grizzlies' James Ennis: Starting at small forward in opener

Ennis will start at small forward in the Grizzlies' season opener Wednesday against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The Grizzlies' extensive injury woes factored heavily into Ennis earning a starting role to begin the 2016-17 campaign, but he won the gig on his own merit this time around after last season's prized free-agent pickup Chandler Parsons, failed to impress in his first campaign in Memphis and will thus come off the bench to begin 2017-18. A problematic left knee injury regularly resulted in Parsons being held out of contests in 2016-17 and limited his minutes when he was active, but it's not expected that he'll face any restrictions heading into this season, though his bench role will naturally cap his playing time. As a result, Ennis is in good position to take on 20-plus minutes each night, but as a complementary piece in the Memphis offense, he's unlikely to provide enough scoring or three-point production to offer much fantasy intrigue outside of deeper settings.